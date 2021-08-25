Derek Heilmann
We Have a “Strategic Plan”, It’s Called “Doing Things”

Derek Heilmann
Derek Heilmann for Simple Thread
We Have a "Strategic Plan", It's Called "Doing Things"
We've been doing a series of simple illustrations to emphasize some of our favorite quotes about creating products. Here's one for the Herb Kelleher, Southwest Airlines Cofounder quote:

"We have a “strategic plan”, it’s called “doing things”."

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
