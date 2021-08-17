Core Values 5 & 6

We have been exploring abstract concepts to illustrate our brand core values. Here is the third and final set, 5) Progress Leads to Perfection, 6) Celebrate the Wins.

The geometric/organic shapes and lines are from our new visual toolkit. We also saw this as an opportunity to combine our secondary colors with our primary brand colors to match our voice/tone and make them slightly playful and fun! Above are the last two values and they complete all our six core values posters series.

Core Values 1 & 2:

https://dribbble.com/shots/16246995-Core-Values

Core Values 3 & 4:

https://dribbble.com/shots/16253029-Core-Values-3-4

Let us know what you think!