Wedding Paradise - Calligraphy Script Font

Wedding Paradise is a smooth, elegant and stylish handwritten font. It has a beautiful and balanced character and as a result, fits perfectly into any card, invitation or wedding decoration design. as well as various other designs such as company logos, business cards, book titles, brand names, and others.
Get Premium License Here :
Download | Download
FEATURE :
- TTF/OTF
- Ligature
- Uppercase and lowercase
- Numbering and Punctuation
- Works on PC or Mac
- Simple Installation
- Supports Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word
Hope you like it.
Thank you.