Flare Inbound Logo Design

Hi guys,
Check out this logo I designed for Flare Inbound.
Flare Inbound is a Danish company that focuses on Hubspot and inbound strategy.
They wanted a strong minimal looking font with bright use of colors. I went for the black and white with the purple and pink to pop out. The F is a mark that comes across all their branding together with the strong use of imagery I picked out for them.
What do you think?
