Sylwia Gałdys

Persona

Sylwia Gałdys
Sylwia Gałdys
  • Save
Persona persona ui ux gradient app design design redesign app adobexd
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,

I wonder if you need to prepare a persona for redesign?

Have a nice day!

If you like it Press L.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Sylwia Gałdys
Sylwia Gałdys

More by Sylwia Gałdys

View profile
    • Like