JINXED NETWORK - The Roast 2020 // Event Flyer

Flyer design for the annual Jinxed Network community event "The Roast" in 2020. This year's theme was based on aztec drawings and symbolism and also a fiery / furious vibe.
Full Composition: 1080x1350 Pixels
Softwares Used:-
1. Adobe Photoshop
Looking to work together?
Let's connect! 👋
www.ianalmeida.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianalmeida/
