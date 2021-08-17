JINXED NETWORK - The Roast 2020 // Event Flyer

Flyer design for the annual Jinxed Network community event "The Roast" in 2020. This year's theme was based on aztec drawings and symbolism and also a fiery / furious vibe.

Full Composition: 1080x1350 Pixels

Softwares Used:-

1. Adobe Photoshop

