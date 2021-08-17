Ian Almeida

JINXED NETWORK - The Roast 2020 // Event Flyer

JINXED NETWORK - The Roast 2020 // Event Flyer jinxed network roast event creative typography skulls adobe photoshop graphic design aztec furious fiery flyer design event flyer
Flyer design for the annual Jinxed Network community event "The Roast" in 2020. This year's theme was based on aztec drawings and symbolism and also a fiery / furious vibe.

Full Composition: 1080x1350 Pixels

Softwares Used:-
1. Adobe Photoshop

