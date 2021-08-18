Cosmetics store Kevin Murphy 👩🏻‍🦳

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Dribble! 🍇
Dinarys is excited to show you a concept of a cosmetics store homepage 💄 Look at these soft bluish shadows with delicate touches of orange 🍊
Our main purpose was to create a fresh design, which represents the brand's modern values and emphasizes the importance of proper hair care routine 🥰
So, have we got it? 🎯😎
Web-design is an essential part of a strong company branding 🎨 Become a part of the digital revolution with Dinarys! 🍭
📩 Send us a request, so we could build a firm online presence for your business 👌
