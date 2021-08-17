Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adidas/Messi

After watching Lionel Messi’s emotional exit from Barcelona I decided to create a product page for these limited edition cleats that were just released last month. These were the cleats he wore when he scored the greatest goal of all time against Getafe in the Copa Del Rey in 2007.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
