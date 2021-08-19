Derek Heilmann
Simple Thread

Design Is As Much a Matter of Finding Problems As It Is Solving

Derek Heilmann
Simple Thread
Derek Heilmann for Simple Thread
Hire Us
  • Save
Design Is As Much a Matter of Finding Problems As It Is Solving illustration circles product products quotes
Download color palette

We've been doing a series of simple illustrations to emphasize some of our favorite quotes about creating products. Here's one for the Bryan Lawson quote "Design is as much a matter of finding problems as it is solving them."

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Simple Thread
Simple Thread
Hire Us

More by Simple Thread

View profile
    • Like