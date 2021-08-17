Ian Almeida

MVM Takeover - Digital Composition // Event Promotion

Ian Almeida
MVM Takeover - Digital Composition // Event Promotion design hollywood digital composition aftereffects event promo event graphic design matte painting visual effects digital art composition
This Digital Composition of "MVM Takeover" was created in the classic Hollywood font style for the promotion of an event. The same composition was animated and can be found here https://www.instagram.com/p/CLW4EQ1g5tQ/

Softwares Used:
1. Adobe Photoshop
2. Adobe After Effects
3. Adobe Premier Pro

www.ianalmeida.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianalmeida/
