MVM Takeover - Digital Composition // Event Promotion

This Digital Composition of "MVM Takeover" was created in the classic Hollywood font style for the promotion of an event. The same composition was animated and can be found here https://www.instagram.com/p/CLW4EQ1g5tQ/

Softwares Used:

1. Adobe Photoshop

2. Adobe After Effects

3. Adobe Premier Pro

---------------------------------------------------

Looking to work together?

Let's connect! 👋

www.ianalmeida.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianalmeida/

----------------------------------------------------