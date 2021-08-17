Available now. Giving Shape To Time. 2020 through the eyes of 13 American photographers. ALL profits from this release are being donated to support mental health awareness. Togetherpress.co/shop

Quarantine brought our lives into a strange limbo of sorts, where the world outside was grappling with an invisible, deadly enemy, while inside our homes, we tried to understand and process. During shutdown, the things that mark our days — commuting to work, sending our kids to school, having a drink with friends — vanished and time took on a flat, seamless quality. Showcasing work created during 2020, Giving Shape To Time, finds 13 photographers attempting to do just that, give shape and meaning to a time of uncertainty. This new book showcases many never-before-seen works and includes an essay by Christopher Neely.

Featuring:

Gili Bentia, Akea Brionne Brown, Cristina Fisher, Daniel Kobin, Hannah Koehler, Vaughan Larsen, Sanetra Longo, Elena Mudd, Christopher Neely, Jess Paetzke, Randi Reding, Parker Thornton, Jen Velazquez, Jackie Lee Young

All Profits from this publication are donated to:

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Hi How Are You Project

Published by Together Press

First edition, August 2021

210 pages, 8.5in x 10.5in

Linen Wrapped Hardcover with Silkscreen Print