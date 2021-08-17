Klavdiya

A smiling boy and a dog standing near a wall with some graffiti

Klavdiya
Klavdiya
  • Save
A smiling boy and a dog standing near a wall with some graffiti pets kid people graffiti wall standing near a wall smiling dog leashed dog smiling boy boy in a hat green trees trees summer day arrow points graffiti wall dog hat boy flat illustration
Download color palette

A boy is wearing a hat. Nearby him a leashed dog is standing. A background is in an image of a graffiti wall framed by trees in front of and behind it. The graffiti letterings include two opposite arrow points with the text over them. Despite of the boy has a hat on it is sunny summer day and the trees are in bloom:)

Klavdiya
Klavdiya

More by Klavdiya

View profile
    • Like