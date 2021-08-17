Vaibhav Verma

Credit Card Payment

Vaibhav Verma
Vaibhav Verma
  • Save
Credit Card Payment payment card credit design 3d ui dailyui
Download color palette

This is a part of Daily UI Challenge that I have taken up recently to sharpen my UI Skills.

This is Daily UI::002
Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Vaibhav Verma
Vaibhav Verma

More by Vaibhav Verma

View profile
    • Like