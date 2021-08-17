Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 095 :: Product Tour

Daily UI 095 :: Product Tour gaming stadia google mobile figma product tour dailyui095 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This product tour is for Google's Stadia controller, describing the most important components, their use cases, and other details about the gaming platform. This screen's design is minimal and uses a white, gray, black, and red color scheme along with straightforward icons and buttons.

