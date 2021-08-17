Gelica Orfano

PaperPack for a logo challenge from Logo Core

PaperPack for a logo challenge from Logo Core graphic design branding logo
Personal logo and branding project for portfolio. I used Adobe Illustrator for the whole project.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
