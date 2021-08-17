Targan Logo: Stacked Combination

Our process always includes research and brand strategy development, followed by extensive conceptual design exploration and very careful refinement.

Here's a little background on the brand:

Targan helps feed the world by improving animal health. Leaders in the lifesciences space, this highly intelligent and capable team develops advanced targeting technologies to keep animals healthy and food production more sustainable.

We created a brand strategy and logo that champions this important mission.

Here's a little about the messaging and symbology:

The new symbol represents the coming together of science and engineering. It communicates precision, transformation, trust, and experience. The individual square visually completes a symbolic cross hairs indicating their special targeting tech, while simultaneously hinting at their bigger mission of feeding people.

The new logotype supports the technological component of the brand with a feeling of advancement and innovation.