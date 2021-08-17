Targan Logo: Stacked Combination

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our process always includes research and brand strategy development, followed by extensive conceptual design exploration and very careful refinement.
Here's a little background on the brand:
Targan helps feed the world by improving animal health. Leaders in the lifesciences space, this highly intelligent and capable team develops advanced targeting technologies to keep animals healthy and food production more sustainable.
We created a brand strategy and logo that champions this important mission.
Here's a little about the messaging and symbology:
The new symbol represents the coming together of science and engineering. It communicates precision, transformation, trust, and experience. The individual square visually completes a symbolic cross hairs indicating their special targeting tech, while simultaneously hinting at their bigger mission of feeding people.
The new logotype supports the technological component of the brand with a feeling of advancement and innovation.