Swarnima Chandra

Wallet App using Glass Morphism

Swarnima Chandra
Swarnima Chandra
  • Save
Wallet App using Glass Morphism ux ui product design interface design app
Download color palette

Hello,
This is my first attempt at developing a UI. I created this interface of wallet app using Glass Morphism design trend.

Let me know what you think of the design. Feel free to leave feedbacks.
Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Swarnima Chandra
Swarnima Chandra

More by Swarnima Chandra

View profile
    • Like