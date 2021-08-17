João Borges

Laocoön | Greek sculpture landing page

Laocoön | Greek sculpture landing page
Concept for an online museum exhibition about Greek artists, featuring the iconic Laocoön sculpture in the hero section.

Hope you guys enjoy! If you have any feedback please let me know in the comments. Any suggestions are highly appreciated :)

I'm thinking about going pro just to post more shots about each page I design, and maybe to challenge myself to do a little bit more in each project, including other sections and graphic elements.

Maybe in the near future... 👋🏽

