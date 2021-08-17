Laocoön | Greek sculpture landing page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Concept for an online museum exhibition about Greek artists, featuring the iconic Laocoön sculpture in the hero section.
Hope you guys enjoy! If you have any feedback please let me know in the comments. Any suggestions are highly appreciated :)
I'm thinking about going pro just to post more shots about each page I design, and maybe to challenge myself to do a little bit more in each project, including other sections and graphic elements.
Maybe in the near future... 👋🏽