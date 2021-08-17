Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wallet App using Glass Morphism

Wallet App using Glass Morphism product design ux interface 3d design illustration app ui
Hello,
This is my first attempt at developing a UI. I created this interface of wallet app using Glass Morphism design trend. The 3-D illustrations adds a dimension to this interface.

Let me know what you think of the design. Feel free to leave feedbacks.
Thank You!

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
