Helen Linardakis

YAY dribbble

Helen Linardakis
Helen Linardakis
  • Save
YAY dribbble dribbble cheer cheerleader felt doll pom ponytail five years
Download color palette

In celebration of dribbble's 5 year anniversary I created a little cheerleader. She stands only 5.5" tall, is hand stitched and made of felt.

Check out the tramp stamp and more images here: http://www.elenicreative.com/dribbble

Should you choose my shot my charity of choice is the American Heart Association. Thanks! And congrats on 5 years!

D5c4cf7c503b509155015b9b2d5e3232
Rebound of
Dribbble is 5!
By Dan Cederholm
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Helen Linardakis
Helen Linardakis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Helen Linardakis

View profile
    • Like