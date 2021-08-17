Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grainy Backgrounds - 100 Retro Gradients Pack

Grainy Backgrounds - 100 Retro Gradients Pack noise multicolor iridescent holographic graphic graphics grain gradient funky download distorted digital design cover colorful background blur artistic aura abstract
Trendy background graphics can draw attention to a blog post, enhance your social media profile, or simply freshen up your phone’s home screen.

This Grainy backgrounds collection is jam-packed with amazing retro gradients that will kickstart your creativity. It includes 100 high-resolution ready-to-use vibrant artistic backgrounds with the perfect amount of grain texture.

