Elite Hardscapes Wordmark

Small logo refresh = Big impact for Elite Hardscapes. Some of the adjustments we made here include:

1. Vectorization (straight lines, no pixelation).

2. Simplification of brick icon.

3. Increased white space for easier recognizability including a unique cut in our letter E's.

Elite Hardscapes is a team of master craftsmen doing some jaw dropping paving work. Seriously, their stuff is A++.