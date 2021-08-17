Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elite Hardscapes Wordmark typography branding hardscapes hardscape elite architecture brick cement trade contractor constructor tool mastercraft logo design brand logo construction paving pavers paver
Small logo refresh = Big impact for Elite Hardscapes. Some of the adjustments we made here include:
1. Vectorization (straight lines, no pixelation).
2. Simplification of brick icon.
3. Increased white space for easier recognizability including a unique cut in our letter E's.

Elite Hardscapes is a team of master craftsmen doing some jaw dropping paving work. Seriously, their stuff is A++.

