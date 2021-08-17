Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coworking | Website concept

Coworking | Website concept webdesign ui concept design
At this work I present you design concept for a coworking site. Laconic minimalistic design diluted with fresh animation. I have selected a font solution that, on the one hand, highlights the main message, and on the other, simplifies the idea as a whole. In addition, font contrast works well with different display sizes.
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
