Natalia Maltseva

UX/UI case study

Natalia Maltseva
Natalia Maltseva
  • Save
UX/UI case study user flow behance case study white ux design ui design hardware food tech food ice-cream pink product design interaction animation illustration ux ui
Download color palette

Hey✌🏼It's been almost a month since my last post here. Today I'm excited to present my new case study. Check it out here https://www.behance.net/gallery/125487469/Topping-Machine-UXUI-design

I wiil be grateful if you appreciate this project ❤️

Natalia Maltseva
Natalia Maltseva

More by Natalia Maltseva

View profile
    • Like