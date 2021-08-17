Operation Surf Skate-A-Thon logo I designed for the event last weekend. I gathered the skaters in our local community in Santa Cruz, Aptos, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville to spend a weekend skateboarding and raising funds for Operation Surf. Team Relentless raised over $800.00

All of the teams raised over $100,000.00

Operation Surf programs are at no cost to the veterans they serve, and they are invited to continue their journey long after the program is complete through various opportunities. It costs an average of $5,000 to put a veteran through an Operation Surf program and provide ongoing care. operationsurf.org