Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina Konstantinova

MY812 Ecommerce concept

Ekaterina Konstantinova
Ekaterina Konstantinova
  • Save
MY812 Ecommerce concept ux ui webdesign design concept
Download color palette

This is just a small element of redesign concept for my new project.
You can watch my whole case on Behance. Link in my profile! Thank you:)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Ekaterina Konstantinova
Ekaterina Konstantinova

More by Ekaterina Konstantinova

View profile
    • Like