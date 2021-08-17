Vignes Stark

XBOX Gamepad Illustration

Vignes Stark
Vignes Stark
  • Save
XBOX Gamepad Illustration vectorart illustration graphic design branding logo 3d
Download color palette

I noticed this trend of designing realistic illustrations completely using figma. I took up this challenge and created the gamepad illustration only using figma. Figma is infact very handy to create illustrations as well.
Download free figma file from figma community @realdesignninja
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1009482599687551179/Xbox-Gamepad-Illustration

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Vignes Stark
Vignes Stark

More by Vignes Stark

View profile
    • Like