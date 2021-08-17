Kseniia Puzrova

Birds in the forest

Birds in the forest forest illustration forest bird illustration birds book illustration tree illustration illustration digital illustration black and white illustration
An illustration from my book “The Wolf’s tail”.
Find out more here: www.instagram.com/kseniia.puzrova 🤍

