Daily UI #056

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nice exercise in designing the oft-forgotten breadcrumbs. I wanted to take it a step further to include internal breadcrumbs when navigating a menu as well as the "static" breadcrumbs of a singular page. I also wanted to separate the static breadcrumb from the greater category in order to prevent repetition. This is also a bit more simplistic, which I enjoy quite a bit!
Like what you see? Hit the "L" or leave a comment! Always open for feedback!