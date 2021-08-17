Daily UI #056

Nice exercise in designing the oft-forgotten breadcrumbs. I wanted to take it a step further to include internal breadcrumbs when navigating a menu as well as the "static" breadcrumbs of a singular page. I also wanted to separate the static breadcrumb from the greater category in order to prevent repetition. This is also a bit more simplistic, which I enjoy quite a bit!

Like what you see? Hit the "L" or leave a comment! Always open for feedback!