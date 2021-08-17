Kseniia Puzrova

Forest, where the wolf lives

Kseniia Puzrova
Kseniia Puzrova
  • Save
Forest, where the wolf lives book illustration tree illustration tree forest illustration forest illustration digital illustration black and white illustration
Download color palette

An illustration from my book “The Wolf’s tail”.
Find out more here: www.instagram.com/kseniia.puzrova 🤍

Kseniia Puzrova
Kseniia Puzrova

More by Kseniia Puzrova

View profile
    • Like