Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Csaba Gyulai

Anna Akbari - infographic element

Csaba Gyulai
Csaba Gyulai
Hire Me
  • Save
Anna Akbari - infographic element face portrait character head founder flat gradient hair skin woman caricature
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Csaba Gyulai
Csaba Gyulai
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Csaba Gyulai

View profile
    • Like