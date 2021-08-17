Stacey Neumiller

Three Jugs

Three Jugs hand drawn ink pens sketch illustration
Three Jugs.
On a stump.
In the backyard.
Summer warmth radiates up from the grass.
Yard art?
Maybe.

Ink pens on paper

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
