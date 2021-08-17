Iván García

Edith Gil Brand Design

Iván García
Iván García
  • Save
Edith Gil Brand Design sommelier tea branding logo illustration san luis potosi mexico graphic design design
Download color palette

Client: Edith Gil Tea Culture
Location: San Luis Potosí, MX
Tea Sommelier
Key Briefing Features: Edith Gil is a tea sommelier whose goal is to develop and promote a real tea culture, offering tastings, courses and tea-preparation goods.

Iván García
Iván García

More by Iván García

View profile
    • Like