Good for Sale
Dan Cederholm

Captain Edward Bold

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Captain Edward Bold nautical typography type font simplebits

Captain Edward Font

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on simplebits.com
Good for sale
Captain Edward Font
Download color palette

Captain Edward Font

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on simplebits.com
Good for sale
Captain Edward Font

Just dropped an update to our Captain Edward font. Now in Bold! Four styles now: Regular, Rough, Bold, & Bold Rough. Same price, and this is a free update for folks that have already purchased (an email is on the way to you fine people).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like