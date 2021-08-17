Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Firminus Febriatama Simban

Daily UI Challenge #2 : Credit Card Checkout

Firminus Febriatama Simban
Firminus Febriatama Simban
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge #2 : Credit Card Checkout graphic design dailyui product design ux uiux ui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge #2 : Credit Card Checkout

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Firminus Febriatama Simban
Firminus Febriatama Simban

More by Firminus Febriatama Simban

View profile
    • Like