Moonlight canvas acrylic paint illustration
Getting back into painting again after a lot of years off! I needed to get comfortable with the brushes again so I tried a simple painting while following instructions from an artist on a You Tube video :)
(acrylic painting on canvas board)

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
