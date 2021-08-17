Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TerryAnns - Home & Garden Identity Branding

TerryAnns - Home & Garden Identity Branding serif floral beige natural nature e-commerce graphic design design logo branding
TerryAnns is a home & garden e-commerce brand based in canada, the idea was to showcase the brand's identity with the values of: growth, nature & creativity.

Learn more at www.terryanns.com

www.ianalmeida.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianalmeida/
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
