ORKO - Digital Workplace website

ORKO - A website for Digital Work Platform.

Designed this website to show all the services of Orko -
- ORKO is powered with a very robust Data Collection Engine that enables capturing of physical analog data from point of action/transaction in a smart digital format.
Built on an IoT architecture,
- Connects all organizational resources - humans, machines and electronic devices - on to one platform.
- Helps broadcast and publish, documents and rich media to teams with secure access control.

This site is live now. You are welcome to visit.
Hope you like this site.

Thanks for your time.

