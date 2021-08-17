Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stacey Neumiller

Between Runs

Between runs.
Thundering hooves.
Distant cheering.
Patience.
Waiting.
For my turn.

Ink pens on paper

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
