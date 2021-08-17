Svitlana Ol.

Crypto Trader

Crypto Trader exchange eth btc candlestick chart adobe illustrator cryptoart cryptotrading ethereum bictoin coin cryptocurrency crypto trading trader graphic 2d flat vector illustration
Graphic flat illustration. Crypto trader.
The style of the candlestick chart, volumes and moving averages are deliberately taken from the TradingView of the Binance cryptoexchange.
The illustration shows bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) coins.

