Treehouse Presents SPACE CAT

I had the pleasure of working with the guys from @Piasa Games as we teamed up to put together a set of mobile game courses here at @Treehouse . The courses walk you through the entire build of SPACE CAT , a mobile iOS game you can download for free in the app store.

This was a super fun project to work on and I had a blast creating all the marketing assets for the game.

A BIG shout you to @Jake Fleming / @Piasa Games as he and his team created SPACE CAT. Watch out for these guys, they have some serious talent. Im predicting big things in the future for this team.

Also a MASSIVE thank you to @Jake Kemper for the amazing animation in the game trailer. Thanks for putting up with my picky details :).

Check out the courses:

Mobile Game Design

Build a Game with Sprite Kit