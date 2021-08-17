Bettina Bergendahl

Food delivery category icon design

Bettina Bergendahl
Bettina Bergendahl
  • Save
Food delivery category icon design vector illustration icon ui design branding
Download color palette

Created for a freelance project in Switzerland. Went for a bit of a retro vibe with the geometric shapes and colors, which also worked to balance the visual weight of each icon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Bettina Bergendahl
Bettina Bergendahl

More by Bettina Bergendahl

View profile
    • Like