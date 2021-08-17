Hello Dribbble!

Here is my new work.

The goal was to creat a simple web page with readable text and some images.

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125565545/Losko-Website-redesign?

---

Press "L" if you like this project!

Do not forget do Follow it is important for me.

Have a great day!

---

Contact with me through:

Telegram: www.t.me/niklapHQ

Twitter: www.twitter.com/niklapHQ

E-mail: 4niklap@gmail.com