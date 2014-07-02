Ragnar Vorel

Warriors Lager 2

Warriors Lager 2 beer label illustration
Ok, I made some slight adjustments. I think it looks a lot better now. Still can't decide wether to go with the minimal one or the colorful one.

Warriors Lager
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
