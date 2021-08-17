Sanjiv

Shopping Bag Mockups

Sanjiv
Sanjiv
  • Save
Shopping Bag Mockups bag mockup shopping bag mockup typography ux vector ui 3d logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚​​

FEATURES:
High Resolution 6000 × 4000 px
Easy to customize using Smart Object Layers
Organized and named layers
Layered PSD file
300 DPI
PDF Instructions included.

Sanjiv
Sanjiv

More by Sanjiv

View profile
    • Like