Kitchen Window View

Kitchen Window View hand drawn floral ink pens sketch illustration
Bright morning.
Kitchen sink.
Window view.
Bird song.
Flowers winking.
Lovely.

Ink pens on paper

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
