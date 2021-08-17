Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shibu Balakrishnan

Workout app concept

Shibu Balakrishnan
Shibu Balakrishnan
  • Save
Workout app concept motion concept productdesign ux animation iconography motion graphics design interaction design branding ui watchos applewatch
Download color palette

Hello guys,
Here's a new shot of an apple watch OS. This is a concept for a workout app with a pleasing interaction in it.

Feel free to share your views on this!

Hope you will love this!

Cheers
Shibu

Shibu Balakrishnan
Shibu Balakrishnan

More by Shibu Balakrishnan

View profile
    • Like