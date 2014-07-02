Michal Kulesza

100 followers

Michal Kulesza
Michal Kulesza
Hire Me
  • Save
100 followers 100 road design sign follower dribbble animated vector gif
Download color palette

Hey! I made simple animated vector icon on the occasion of my first 100 followers :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Michal Kulesza
Michal Kulesza
UX/UI, Brand Designer & Photographer
Hire Me

More by Michal Kulesza

View profile
    • Like