Crab Pots at Rest

Crab Pots at Rest hand drawn ink pens sketch illustration
Crab pots.
At rest.
45 crab season.
Stocked freezer.
Go for more?
We'll see.

Ink pens on paper.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
