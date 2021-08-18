Erikas
Women in Blue Collar Jobs

Women in Blue Collar Jobs work installation power line engineer train rbj woman women jobs blue collar construction texture vector
Some vignettes for a post featuring statistics on women in blue collar jobs. Also with some mini portraits of famous go-getters (Amelia Earhart, Madam CJ Walker, RBJ)

